7,623 Shares in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Bought by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. LHC Group comprises about 1.5% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $192.65. The company had a trading volume of 143,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,345. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.26 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

