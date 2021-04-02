$780.49 Million in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report $780.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $761.15 million. ICON Public posted sales of $715.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICLR. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 0.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,096. ICON Public has a one year low of $127.00 and a one year high of $223.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

