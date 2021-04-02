$8.69 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report $8.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $14.00 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $6.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $62.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $93.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $162.04 million, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $253.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCXI. Raymond James increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $2,264,485.56. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,243,758.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $1,218,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,185 shares of company stock worth $5,215,736. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,087,000 after purchasing an additional 184,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

CCXI traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $50.88. 722,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -75.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.