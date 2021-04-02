8,337 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,810 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at $103,299,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,894. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.49 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

