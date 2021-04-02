$9.59 Million in Sales Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post $9.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.18 million to $10.00 million. Genasys posted sales of $8.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $46.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.26 million to $46.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $55.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million.

GNSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

In related news, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $100,190.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Genasys by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. 92,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,328. Genasys has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $233.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

