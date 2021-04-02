9,915 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,515,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,509,770. The stock has a market cap of $203.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average of $87.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.