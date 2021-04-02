9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Update

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:JFU opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. 9F has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in 9F during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 9F during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in 9F during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

