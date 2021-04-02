A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Jonathan David Kemp Purchases 8,000 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Jonathan David Kemp acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65).

Jonathan David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Jonathan David Kemp acquired 31 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 498 ($6.51) per share, with a total value of £154.38 ($201.70).

A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 495 ($6.47) on Friday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 541 ($7.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 496 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 490.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £554.54 million and a P/E ratio of 26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 483.75 ($6.32).

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

