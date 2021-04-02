A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 5,836.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 84,476 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $3,342,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $70.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,052.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

