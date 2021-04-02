Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARL. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.25 ($23.82).

Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at €25.02 ($29.44) on Thursday. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €13.25 ($15.59) and a 12-month high of €24.40 ($28.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €21.85 and its 200-day moving average is €19.36.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

