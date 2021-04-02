AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,014.30

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,014.30 ($26.32) and traded as high as GBX 2,050 ($26.78). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,030 ($26.52), with a volume of 8,508 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £474.29 million and a P/E ratio of 104.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,013.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,009.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.42.

In other news, insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of AB Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total transaction of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).

About AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

