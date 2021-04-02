Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.35 Million

Analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to announce sales of $545.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $548.80 million and the lowest is $540.77 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $782.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $541.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.80. The stock had a trading volume of 394,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $61.00.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

