Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,007,000 after acquiring an additional 107,966 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 289.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after buying an additional 127,901 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

