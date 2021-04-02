Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $62.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.