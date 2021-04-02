Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.57. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

