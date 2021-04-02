Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 5,214 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLX stock opened at $192.83 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.65.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.