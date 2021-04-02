Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 2,887 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 11,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $828,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 37,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBHS. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

NYSE FBHS opened at $97.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.