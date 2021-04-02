Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 787 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,035,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 567,088 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after buying an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after buying an additional 265,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $192.90 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $194.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.