Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Up 40.6% in March

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the February 28th total of 761,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127,818 shares during the period.

ACOR stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $45.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.07. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACOR. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

