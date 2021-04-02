Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATNM. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, developing Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs). The ARCs selectively kill patient's cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, CAR-T and other cell therapies or gene therapy to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities.

