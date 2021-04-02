Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $535.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $570.00 to $535.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Griffin Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $547.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $483.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $462.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe has a 12-month low of $289.71 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $231.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

