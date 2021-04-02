Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $185.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,485. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.90. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $187.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.64.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

