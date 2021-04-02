Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

