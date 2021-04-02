Advisor Partners LLC Buys 259 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $112.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.00. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,012 shares of company stock valued at $38,331,549 in the last 90 days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

