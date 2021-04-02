Advisor Partners LLC Buys 3,296 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 151,736 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,041,000 after buying an additional 296,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,749,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $104,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759,407 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE F opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of -304.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.