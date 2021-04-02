Advisor Partners LLC Buys 500 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

