Advisor Partners LLC Has $625,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL opened at $351.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.00. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $176.19 and a 52-week high of $401.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.02 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.