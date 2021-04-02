Advisor Partners LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,114,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,152,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

