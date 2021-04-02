Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 5,107 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 79.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UGP stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 122.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

