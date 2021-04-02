Advisory Resource Group Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.09. 7,302,709 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40.

