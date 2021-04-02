Advisory Resource Group Invests $224,000 in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,954 shares of company stock worth $40,137,769. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $88.25. 1,201,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,302. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average is $85.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.78.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

