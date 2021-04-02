Advisory Resource Group Purchases 979 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 247,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 27,895 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. 21,319,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,087,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $202.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

