Advisory Resource Group Sells 1,243 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advisory Resource Group decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 10.2% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Advisory Resource Group owned approximately 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $20,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,133,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,120,000 after buying an additional 118,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,903,000 after buying an additional 536,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.16. 2,732,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average is $67.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

