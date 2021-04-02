Advisory Resource Group Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisory Resource Group reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,905,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in AT&T by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

AT&T stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. 32,316,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,633,426. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

