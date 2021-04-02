AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Down 16.5% in March

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,300 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 343,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $12.42 on Friday. AerSale has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AerSale in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AerSale in the 4th quarter worth about $637,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AerSale in the 4th quarter worth about $3,409,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale in the 4th quarter worth about $2,933,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in AerSale in the 4th quarter worth about $10,047,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

