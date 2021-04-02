Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.65

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.65 and last traded at $70.72, with a volume of 2314961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.39.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.78.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

