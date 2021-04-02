Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.50

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aisin Seiki from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.29.

About Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

