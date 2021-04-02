Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,739 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $102.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.