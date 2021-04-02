Alan H. Howard Sells 4,149 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Movado Group stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $647.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.37%.

MOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

