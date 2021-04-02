Albion Financial Group UT Buys Shares of 1,920 STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 174,201 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,442,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STOR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.