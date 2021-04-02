Albion Financial Group UT Invests $44,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service raised its holdings in State Street by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 516,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,571,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in State Street by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after buying an additional 40,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of State Street stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.93.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.