Albion Financial Group UT Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after buying an additional 2,804,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after buying an additional 2,416,508 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after buying an additional 556,382 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after buying an additional 424,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after buying an additional 597,938 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $103.17 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average is $86.22.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

