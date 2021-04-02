Albion Financial Group UT Makes New Investment in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

SUNS opened at $14.98 on Friday. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $240.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 8,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $129,899.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,816.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

