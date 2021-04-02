Albion Financial Group UT Purchases New Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in JD.com by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day moving average is $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on JD. Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

