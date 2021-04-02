Albion Financial Group UT Takes Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.46.

STX stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,285,260 shares of company stock valued at $139,357,209 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

