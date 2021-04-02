Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BABA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

BABA opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $185.41 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

