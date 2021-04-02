Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) price target on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €215.69 ($253.76).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €217.20 ($255.53) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €206.71 and its 200-day moving average is €190.51. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.