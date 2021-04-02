Allianz’s (ALIZY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALIZY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

ALIZY stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.28. Allianz has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.32 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

