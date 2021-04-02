Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Almirall stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. Almirall has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Almirall Company Profile

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

