Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $1,220,881,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $67.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,129.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,304. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,075.08 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,058.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,792.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,092.23.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

